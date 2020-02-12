Calcutta High Court gives nod for live streaming of a case

In a landmark order, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday gave permission to live stream the hearing of the case on Youtube. The order was given by the Division Bench of Justices Kaushik Chandra and Sanjib Banerjee, in relation to a pending case, regarding a Parsi woman who approached the High Court after her children were not allowed to enter the Zoroastrian community’s place of religious worship after she married outside her community.

The case was filed against the Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata and the Zoroastrian Anjuman Atash Adaram Trust and the woman’s mother was a co-applicant in the case.

“The High Court stated that the case will be of significance for the entire country it will be streamed live,” said Phiroze Edulji, the counsel of Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata. It was Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata which appealed to the Division Bench to allow the live streaming of the case.

Edulji also said that earlier, a Single Bench of the Calcutta High Court rejected the plea for live streaming of the case following which they appealed to the Division Bench.

“The live streaming will be regulated by the Registrar of Calcutta High Court. Original Side. Two cameras will be installed for the live streaming on you tube,” said Edulji adding that the cost of live streaming will be borne by Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata.

“Perhaps its the first time it (live streaming of case) is going to be done in the country. I am sure it is the first instance of live streaming of case in West Bengal,” said Edulji