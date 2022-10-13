Calcutta High Court orders SIT inquiry into recent Kolkata violence

The Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, directed in-depth inquiry into the communal flare-up in Kolkata’s Ekbalpore-Mominpur area by a special investigation team of experienced police officers. The team will be selected and headed by the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata.

“Special Investigation Team shall conduct the investigation in an effective and efficient manner and take all necessary and prompt steps for preservation and analysis of electronic evidence including video footage of the incident. They shall take prompt measures for apprehension of the miscreants who are responsible for the commission of the offences,” the court ruled.

Two petitions were filed in the court seeking relief—the petitioners had alleged that the state police remained a “silent spectator to the flaring of communal violence in the locality on the eve of Laxmi Puja”.

The petitioners also raised the issue of absence of adequate compensation to the victims, and “other restitutive measures”.

The court took into account the submission by the state’s counsel, which said in accordance with the provisions (Section 6) of the NIA Act, 2008, the officer-in-charge of the police station concerned had forwarded a report to the state government. The submission also stated that the West Bengal government had, in turn, sent an intimation to the Centre.

The court observed that “whether the investigation of cases involving Explosive Substances Act is to be taken over by the National Investigation Agency” is a matter that the Union government has to consider.

The High Court gave further directives to the Commissioner of Police and the state government aimed at preventing the spread of hatred and restoring communal harmony. The court, however, refrained from passing any order regarding deployment of central forces as the state has submitted that the situation was currently “peaceful”.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Kumar Goyal appealed to the residents of the affected locality to reach out to the police if and when the need arises.

According to Goyal, the police had immediately intervened—senior officers and reinforcements were sent—and the situation was effectively controlled in a limited time. There was no loss of life or serious damage to property, although two civilians had minor injuries.

Goyal said that 45 people had been arrested and five cases had been registered in connection with the incident.

