Can't trust BJP till farm laws are withdrawn in Parliament: Mahua Moitra

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, the TMC's Lok Sabha member said no one trusts the BJP

  Nov 19 2021, 15:32 ist
TMC's Mahua Moitra. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal three controversial farm laws, but said the ruling BJP cannot be trusted till it withdraws the legislations in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning announced that the three agricultural laws will be withdrawn in the Parliament session beginning at the end of this month.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, the TMC's Lok Sabha member said no one trusts the BJP alleging "their left hand speaks one thing, while the right hand says something else".

"The announcement made by PM Narendra Modi to repeal the farm laws is a victory of farmers in the country...but till the farm laws are actually repealed in Parliament, we can't say anything," Moitra said.

She recalled how BJP ministers defended the same laws when the TMC demanded their withdrawal. Moitra said the farmers had to protest on roads for over one-and-a-half years to force the government's hand. The Central government has made this announcement considering the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, and especially 70 seats in western UP, she said.

