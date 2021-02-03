Case registered against Manipur man who shot a cow dead

Manipur police has registered a case against a man, who allegedly shot a cow dead, video of which was shared by many on social media recently.

The case was registered in Ukhrul district against Wungshungmi Hungyo, based on an FIR lodged by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights body, on January 30.

A statement issued by PETA on Wednesday said the case was registered under sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to the FIR, police investigated the video and identified the suspect. Place and date of the incident, however, has not yet been ascertained.

"The trauma this cow must have gone through is hard to imagine. Since people who are cruel to animals often move on to harming humans, it's imperative for the public to report cases of cruelty to animals such as this one for society's safety," Meet Ashar from PETA India's Emergency Response said in the statement.

PETA India commends the efforts of the Manipur police and thanked them for their clear message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated, said the statement.

PETA said research showed that people who commit acts of cruelty against animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurt other animals or humans. "In a study of domestic violence victims, 60% of women said that their abusive partners had harmed or killed their dogs or other animals," it said.

The statement said although the IPC carries stricter penalties, PETA India has long been campaigning to strengthen the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which contains outdated, inadequate penalties, such as a maximum fine of only Rs 50 for convicted first-time offenders.