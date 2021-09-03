CBI arrests three in seven days in West Bengal post-poll violence cases

The CBI has arrested three persons in relation to cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal in the last seven days. According to sources in the Central agency, Ratan Haldar, an accused in the case of the alleged murder of the mother of a BJP worker, was arrested from the Jagaddal area of North 24 Paraganas district on Friday

CBI sources said that the murder took place following the declaration of the Assembly election results on May 2. The CBI arrested two persons Asima Ghosh and Bijoy Ghosh on August 28 from Nadia district in relation to a case of a murder of a BJP worker after the election results were declared.

The Central agency has already filed a charge sheet in a case of post-poll violence in Birbhum district. The two accused in the case were allegedly involved in the murder of a BJP worker. This was the first charge sheet submitted by the Central agency in the case.

Meanwhile, former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Manjula Chellur was appointed to oversee the SIT investigation into cases of post-poll violence in the state. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court stated in its order that while cases such as rape and murder related to post-poll violence will be investigated by the CBI, other cases will be probed by the SIT.

The state government on Thursday appointed 10 IPS officers to assist the SIT in the investigation.