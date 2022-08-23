CBI nabs 7 more for 'involvement' in Birbhum killings

CBI nabs seven more for 'involvement' in Birbhum killings

Ten people, including six women and two children, were burnt to death after assailants hurled petrol bombs at several houses in Bogtui on March 21

PTI
PTI, Bogtui, West Bengal,
  • Aug 23 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 16:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday nabbed seven more persons for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings in West Bengal, a senior official said.

Ten people, including six women and two children, were burnt to death after assailants hurled petrol bombs at several houses in Bogtui on March 21.

Also Read — WB food department's payments to mills with Anubrata Mondal links under CBI scanner

"We have arrested seven accused from Bogtui during further investigation into the case,” the CBI official said. The accused will be produced before a court in Rampurhat on Tuesday, he added.

Earlier, the central agency had arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in the massacre. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
CBI
Birbhum violence

What's Brewing

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

What life as engineer can mean for girls

What life as engineer can mean for girls

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

 