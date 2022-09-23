Centre’s cultural ministry to hold event in Kolkata to mark Durga Puja’s entry to UNESCO list

Weeks after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ushered in Durga Puja celebrations through a mega-procession, the Union Ministry of Culture is now organising a special function—just days ahead of the beginning of the festival—to commemorate the contribution of artisans in the festival.

There is a special event scheduled for Saturday—a day before this year’s Mahalaya which marks the beginning of the festival—in Kolkata that will honour 30 artisans and artists involved with the puja celebrations: shilpis (sculptors) of Durga protima (Durga idol), members from raj baris, pandal makers, artists, the dhakis (drummers), the pujaris, the jewellery makers of protimas, and others.

Also Read | Pall over high-profile Durga Pujas in Kolkata amid corruption cases against TMC leaders: Report

On September 1, Banerjee had ushered in this year’s Durga Puja celebrations a month early to mark the annual festival’s inclusion in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. However, with the Union ministry announcing a special programme, the political arena in the state is divided about who should receive credit for this achievement.

While the state government, led by All India Trinamool Congress, provided immense support to the state’s biggest cultural festival by offering monetary support to organiser-clubs, introducing and conducting annual carnival after the puja, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its supporters in the state claimed this development was due to the central government’s efforts.

At the end of the mega procession, Chief Minister Banerjee had announced that the puja-centric businesses in the state—estimated to be worth around Rs 40,000 crore—would receive state support, including monetary assistance of Rs 60,000 to each of the clubs organising the puja.

Amit Malivya, BJP’s co-incharge for Bengal, then, however, had reacted in a tweet: “Mamata Banerjee is organising a rally to take credit for the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage tag for Durga Puja. The truth however is that she had no role whatsoever in getting the award. It was because of (the) efforts of Sangeet Natak Akademi, an institution under the Modi govt.”

Also Read | Calcutta High Court gives conditional permission to Bengal govt on grant to Puja committees

The dossier for Durga Puja was prepared with the help of Sangeet Natak Akademi (under the ambit of the union cultural ministry) and sent to UNESCO, a ministry release stated, referring to Meenakashi Lekhi, MoS, culture and external affairs. “She added that everyone should rise above petty politics and come together to celebrate the inscription of Durga Puja in the UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List,” the release added, referring to the minister’s press conference.

Lekhi also acknowledged the “invaluable contribution of the artisans involved in making the idols for the Durga Puja and the pandals which give the entire festival its fanfare and fervour,” the statement said.