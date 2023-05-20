Cinema owners in Bengal asked not to screen 'The Kerala Story': Filmmakers

A day after the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government’s order of banning ‘The Kerala Story’, the filmmakers have claimed that the state’s cinema hall owners are being told not to screen the film.

The filmmakers are mulling of moving the court again if the court directives are ignored.

“Since yesterday evening, all the theatre owners were excited to showcase the film. (However) Since morning, (and) since yesterday evening, they have been getting threat calls not to showcase the film, and I find it very objectionable because once the honourable Supreme Court has passed the order, it is incumbent on everybody to follow that order in totality,” Vipul Amrutlal Shah, film’s producer, said, while interacting virtually with reporters in Kolkata.

Director Sudipto Sen and actor Adah Sharma were present in the media interaction.

Shah said that he was surprised to know that the Supreme Court order is not being followed in the state, and he considered it a “very serious matter”.

He added the court has offered people the right to watch the film, and if they want to, they should be allowed to do so. Shah also mentioned that the police have been asked to provide security (in and around theatres).