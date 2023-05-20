'WB cinemas asked not to screen The Kerala Story'

Cinema owners in Bengal asked not to screen 'The Kerala Story': Filmmakers

The filmmakers are mulling of moving the court again if the court directives are ignored

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • May 20 2023, 00:39 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 00:39 ist
'The Kerala Story' poster. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government’s order of banning ‘The Kerala Story’, the filmmakers have claimed that the state’s cinema hall owners are being told not to screen the film.

The filmmakers are mulling of moving the court again if the court directives are ignored.

Read | The Kerala Story released in over 200 screens in US, Canada

“Since yesterday evening, all the theatre owners were excited to showcase the film. (However) Since morning, (and) since yesterday evening, they have been getting threat calls not to showcase the film, and I find it very objectionable because once the honourable Supreme Court has passed the order, it is incumbent on everybody to follow that order in totality,” Vipul Amrutlal Shah, film’s producer, said, while interacting virtually with reporters in Kolkata.

Director Sudipto Sen and actor Adah Sharma were present in the media interaction.

Shah said that he was surprised to know that the Supreme Court order is not being followed in the state, and he considered it a “very serious matter”.

He added the court has offered people the right to watch the film, and if they want to, they should be allowed to do so. Shah also mentioned that the police have been asked to provide security (in and around theatres).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
The Kerala Story

Related videos

What's Brewing

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested'

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested'

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

 