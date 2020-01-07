Cold conditions intensify in Odisha: as low as 7 Deg C

Cold wave conditions intensified in Odisha on Monday after a brief respite with Daringibadi in Kandhamal district turning out to be the coldest place in the state as the mercury dipped to 7 degrees Celsius.

While dense fog enveloped several parts of the state, the minimum temperature recorded a gradual fall by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in most areas, as predicted by the Meteorological Centre here.

Minimum temperature is likely to fall by 1-2 degree Celsius over coastal Odisha during the next two days, which will be below normal by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, the MeT Centre said, adding that the temperature will gradually rise thereafter.

Dense fog is likely to prevail at some places in Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal districts till Tuesday, it said.

As the mercury plummeted across the state, Daringibadi was closely followed by Sonepur in west Odisha, recording a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Angul recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, while it was 9.5 degrees Celsius in Sambalpur and 10 degrees Celsius at Phulbani.

Cuttack recorded 12.4 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in state capital Bhubaneswar was at 15.3 degrees Celsius, it said.

People in Odisha experienced a slight respite from the biting cold as minimum temperature across the state remained above 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The MeT Centre has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in several districts, including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Angul, Bargarh and Nuapada from January 8.