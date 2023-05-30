Committed to ensuring peace, says Amit Shah in strife-torn Manipur

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a delegation of civil society organisations and a group of women leaders in violence-hit Manipur.

After the meeting, Shah said that "together we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in state".

Shah is scheduled to meet leaders of both Meitei and Kuki organisations, Kuki MLAs and and representatives of all political parties on Tuesday as part of his efforts to restore peace in trouble-torn Manipur.

Shah, who reached Imphal on Monday evening, met Manipur CM N Biren Singh and other members of the state Cabinet and took stock of the law and order situation and the steps taken so far.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said challenges in Manipur have not disappeared, but expressed hope that things will settle down in some time while noting the situation in the north-eastern state now is not related to insurgency.

The death toll from clashes since ethnic rioting began on May 3 in Manipur has gone up to 80, according to officials.

Chauhan was in Pune on Tuesday to review the passing out parade of the 144th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA).