Committee to look into withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 23 chaired a meeting on the current situation in Nagaland and it was decided that a committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act or AFSPA in the state, Nagaland government said in a statement on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

The meeting was attended by Nagaland CM and Assam CM among others.

The withdrawal of Disturbed Area and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on the recommendations of the committee, which will submit a report in 45 days.

The clamour for the scrapping of AFSPA grew louder after the December 4 incident in which 13 civilians were gunned down by the security forces at Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland.

It was discussed in the meeting that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel, who are directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately.

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH: