Cong MLA suspended, marshalled out of Assam Assembly

Congress MLA Sherman Ali was on Wednesday suspended from the Assam Assembly and marshalled out of the House following his argument with Speaker Hitesh Goswami over his demand to discuss the new Land Policy of the state government.

During the Zero Hour, Ali termed the Land Policy, 2019 "unconstitutional" and sought a discussion on it.

When the speaker refused to allow the discussion, the Congress legislator went to the well of the House to press for his demand.

Even as Goswami asked Ali to return to his seat, the Congress MLA continued arguing with the speaker leading to a noisy scene in the House as opposition and BJP legislators started trading charges.

The speaker then suspended Ali from the House for the day but when he refused to leave, Goswami ordered marshalls to move the Congress MLA out.

After being led out of the House, Ali lay down on the floor of the entrance lobby of the Assembly holding placards against the Land Policy, 2019.

As per the new Land Policy, landless indigenous people would be given about an acre of agricultural land and 0.16 acre for constructing a house, which cannot be sold for 15 years.

The Government of Assam had last adopted a Land Policy 30 years ago in 1989, the others being in 1958, 1968 and 1972.

The state government says the Land Policy, 2019 will safeguard the interests of the indigenous people and remove complications regarding land allotments and settlements.

Taking exception to it, Ali told PTI outside the House, "The Land Policy is unconstitutional as there is no clear definition of 'indigenous people' in the policy.

"Moreover, the Indian constitution accords equal rights to all citizens. Nobody can be discriminated against based on being indigenous or Indian."

On being marshalled out, Ali said, "The speaker has diminished the democratic values by not allowing people's representatives to discuss important matters in the House."

Another Congress MLA, Rupjyoti Kurmi was suspended from the House and marshalled out on November 29 after he refused to listen to the speaker against creating ruckus in the Assembly.