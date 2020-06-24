Coronavirus lockdown extended till July 31 in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the lockdown in the state will be extended till July 31 with existing relaxations.

Addressing media persons after an all party meeting at the state secretariat on Covid-19 Banerjee said that since the infection was increasing in the country there is a need to extend the lockdown in the state.

“Since Covid-19 cases were increasing in the country it our responsibility to help the country by reducing the cases to best of our abilities. So we will extend the lockdown till July 31 with existing relaxations,” said Banerjee.

She also said that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till July 31.

The Chief Minister said that a committee comprising of ruling and opposition party leaders to review the situation in the areas affected by the cyclone Amphan. The development comes following several allegations of corruption against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders regarding distribution of compensation by the state government to affected people.

“There is no scope for any party politics when it comes to distribution of compensations. Such things will not be tolerated. I am giving some weeks time to District Magistrates and Block Development Officers (BDOs) to prepare list of affected people (who have been left out),” said Banerjee.