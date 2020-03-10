Coronavirus: Manipur shuts Myanmar border points, Arunachal Pradesh prohibits entry of foreigners

Manipur government has closed the entry points of India-Myanmar borders and prohibited movement of people across the border as a precautionary measure to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

Even as Myanmar reported no coronavirus cases so far, its proximity and the porous border with China has left many in the Northeast India worried. Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram share the 1,624 km borders with Myanmar.

People across India-Myanmar borders are allowed to visit within 20-km for trade activity, education, etc.

Arunachal Pradesh, which also shares border with Myanmar, stopped issuing Protected Area Permits (PAP) to foreigners to prevent spread of the dreaded virus. The permit is issued to foreigners under the Inner Line Permit system.

A statement issued by H. Gyan Prakash, special secretary (home) of Manipur government on Monday said, "In view of possible threat about transmission of Coronavirus, Government of Manipur hereby prohibits movement of people across the international borders and accordingly orders closure of crossing points along Manipur sector until further orders."

The notice also asked all concerned officials including district magistrates, IGAR (security), assistant commissioner Imphal Custom division and state police to take necessary action accordingly, including keeping the concerned gates closed.

The alert was sounded after a US tourist was tested positive of coronavirus in Bhutan, three days after he visited Assam. The tourist had reached Assam on February 22 and visited Jorhat, Majuli island, Kaziranga National Park and took a week-long luxury cruise on the Brahmaputra. More than 400 people who came in contact with him including those in a luxury resort in Jorhat and a five-star hotel here are still under observation.