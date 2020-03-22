Coronavirus: Mizoram announces statewide shutdown till March 29

The Mizoram government on Saturday ordered a "partial lockdown" across all districts of the state till March 29 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a notification.

The notification was issued following a decision of the state-level task force on mitigation of coronavirus and subsequent approval by the cabinet late in the evening, officials said.

As per the notification issued by the General Administration Department, restrictions will be in place in all districts from March 22 till March 29.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

All stores, barring pharmacies and those selling essential commodities, will remain shut during the period, the notification said.

All commercial and private vehicles, including two-wheeler taxis, will not be allowed to ply during the period, it said.

Follow latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

Ambulances, fire and emergency services, vehicles used for law and order duties and those of accredited journalists will be allowed, it said, adding that those on medical duty to contain coronavirus and transporting essential commodities will be exempted.

It further instructed people to stay indoors, except those on medical duty and dealing with essential commodities and services.