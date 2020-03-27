Coronavirus: Returning migrant workers cause of concern for West Bengal govt

The large number of migrant workers returning to West Bengal following the nationwide lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak has become a cause of concern for the state government as a large section of them are violating home quarantine orders.

According to sources in the state administration, this is mostly happening in Nadia district which is home to a large number of migrant workers. Local police stations are getting flooded with complaints of an alleged violation of home quarantine orders.

Earlier this week the district administration intercepted several buses carrying migrant workers. “After comprehensives check-ups, they were released with orders of home quarantine. But its difficult to constantly monitor them,” said a senior state government official.

So far nearly 7,000 such migrant workers were tested in the district and none have been found to be infected with COVID-19 virus.

Due to the difficulty in constantly monitoring such a large number of people the state administration is focusing on raising public awareness. “Our aim is to ensure that people will act as the eyes and ears of the government,” the state government official said.

He also said that such violations of home quarantine order can be checked if locals pressurize the violators to abide by them and inform the police as soon as they notice such transgressions.

“We are trying to convince them (migrant workers) to stay at home for their own good. They have also been warned of legal action if they violate home quarantine orders,” a senior district police officials said.

A large number of migrant workers have recently returned to Bengal from Maharashtra and some other states. Earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Railways was not conducting any kind of medical check-up of these workers.

So far West Bengal has recorded 10 positive cases of novel coronavirus with one death.