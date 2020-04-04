COVID-19: Assam businessman tests positive; Apartment sealed, 111 contacts put into quarantine

A luxury apartment here was sealed on Saturday after a resident there tested COVID-19 positive as Assam reported five new positive cases in the past 24 hours.

This was first positive case in Guwahati and took the state's total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 25.

The businessman, who voluntarily came forward for coronavirus test was found positive on Saturday morning. Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here that he had returned from New Delhi on March 1 but his department was not yet to be sure about the source of his infection. "If he had got infected in New Delhi itself, he should have shown the symptoms within 28-days. But since he was tested positive today only, we are trying to ascertain the source of his infection. His wife told us that he met a few persons who came from Delhi and Kolkata and also had a get-together in between. So he could have got infected from somebody else too," he said.

Sarma said the department already traced 111 persons, who came in contact with the businessman and put them into self-quarantine. "The district administration spoke to the apartment society and prohibited entry and exit of any person from its campus. The society has decided to designate two-three persons, who will help the administration to carry the necessary items for residents of the apartment. No one will be allowed to move out except in case of any medical emergency," he said.

There are 150 flats in the luxury apartment situated just opposite Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden in Guwahati.

Four of the five new positive cases reported on Saturday were related to the Nizamuddin congregation in West Delhi.

The four cases were reported from Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Kamrup and Morigaon districts.

Sarma said a total 1,529 samples were tested in five government laboratories so far of which 1,308 were found negative while reports of 196 samples were awaited. Over 67,000 persons, who came from other COVID-19 affected states are still in home-quarantine.