Covid-19 cases in West Bengal continue to remain below 1,000-mark

  • Jul 17 2021, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 20:34 ist
Students maintain social distancing amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic as they queue enter an examination hall to sit for the state Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) test in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo

Daily Covid-19 cases remained below the 1,000-mark in West Bengal on Saturday with the state recording 899 cases in the last 24 hours. With this the number of active cases in the state came down to 13,333.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours dipped below 10 with eight persons succumbing to the virus. The fatality rate in the state currently stands at 1.19%.

Darjeeling continued to remain a cause of concern as the hill district occupied the top slot in terms of daily cases, recording 89 cases in the last 24 hours. Kolkata slipped out of the top three sports with just 62 daily cases.

North 24 Parganas district occupied the second spot with 88 cases and the district of Bankura occupied the third spot with 72 cases in the last 24 hours.

