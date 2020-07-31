Covid-19 cases in West Bengal cross 70,000-mark

Covid-19 cases in West Bengal crossed the 70,000-mark on Friday. With 2,496 cases in 24 hours, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 70,188. Currently, there are 20,233 active cases in the state.

Bengal recorded 45 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths in the state to 1,581. Till date, 86.5%( 1368) deaths have taken place due to comorbidities and 13.5 %(213) deaths were caused directly by the virus.

Kolkata occupied the top slot with 6,373 active cases and 760 deaths. The state capital is followed by the North 24 Paraganas district with 4,967 active cases and 341 deaths. Howrah district occupied the third spot with 1,887 active cases and 199 deaths.

The discharge rate in the state rose to 68.9% with 21,118 patients released from hospitals. So far, 48,374 patients have been discharged in total.

West Bengal has been steadily ramping up testing and has conducted 893400 tests so far. In the last 24 hours, 19,003 tests were conducted in Bengal.