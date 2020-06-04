COVID-19 cases in West Bengal rise to 6,876

West Bengal reported 368 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours on Thursday. With this, the number of total cases in the state climbed up to 6876 out of which 3753 are active.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare 10 persons have died directly due to the virus in the last 24 hours which takes the related death toll to 283. So far 72 persons have died in Bengal due to comorbidities.

Kolkata continued to remain on top with 1258 active cases and 182 deaths caused directly by the virus and 52 because of comorbidities.

The state capital is followed by the neighbouring Howrah district which has recorded 755 active cases, 37 deaths directly due to the virus, and five deaths due to comorbidities.

The third spot is occupied by North 24 Paraganas district with 545 active cases, 39 deaths directly due to the virus and eight deaths due to comorbidities.

So far 2768 patients have been discharged and 2412831 samples have been tested in the state.