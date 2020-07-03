Covid-19 death toll crosses 700 in West Bengal

The death toll in West Bengal due to Covid-19 crossed the 700 mark on Friday. With 18 deaths in last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities currently stands at 717.

According to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, out of the 717 deaths, 553 ( 77.1%) took place due to comorbidities and 164 (22.9%) were caused directly by the virus. Out of the 18 deaths in 24 hours, eight took place in Kolkata, which so far has recorded 402 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 669 cases in 24 hours, the total number of cases also crossed 20,000 and currently stands at 20,488. Currently, Kolkata has the highest number of cases (2078) in the state, followed by the North 24 Paraganas district (1358) and Howrah (850).

So far 13,571 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in Bengal and the state currently has a discharged rate of 66.23 per cent. Till date, 51,9054 samples have been tested in Bengal.