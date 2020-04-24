COVID-19 lockdown: Over 5,500 people from Mizoram stranded in other states

Over 5,500 people from Mizoram are stranded in different parts of the country due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, an official said on Friday.

Additional secretary in the Home department Laldawngliana, who heads the task group on migrant workers and stranded travellers, said that at least 5,546 people are stranded in 32 states and union territories due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The number could go up as reports are still coming in from various places after the state government launched a web portal for the stranded people in early April, he said.

Among those who are stranded, 3,194 are private sector employees, 2,103 are students and 249 are patients undergoing treatment in various states.

Out of the 5,546 people, 1,130 are stranded in northeastern states, he said. The number of people from Mizoram who are stranded is the highest in Maharastra at 863, followed by Meghalaya at 742.

Meanwhile, the state government was extending financial assistance of over Rs 1.58 crore to at least 43 Mizo Welfare Associations in various states and towns to assist the stranded Mizos, the official said.

Help would also be provided to stranded Mizos who reside in towns and peripheral areas where no Mizo Welfare Association exists, he said.