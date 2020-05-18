COVID-19: Spike in cases in Assam as stranded residents head back home

The COVID-19 positive cases in Assam reached 108 with eight persons testing positive on Monday while a 71-year-old person, who was also suffering from cancer died.

Health minister Himanta Sarma told reporters that there was no reason to be panicked as most of the new cases in the past three-four days were those who returned from rest of the country and were in institutional quarantine.

Among those tested COVID-19 positive in the past one week were cancer patients and their attedants, who returned from Mumbai and those who were stranded in Chennai, Mumbai and Bihar. Nearly 48, 000 people have returned to Assam since the lockdown norms were relaxed to allow returm of the stranded people.

Of the eight new COVID-19 positive cases, four belonged Golaghat, two from Cachar district while one each hailed from Nagaon and Jorhat.

"The 71-year-old man, who was suffering from lung cancer returned from Mumbai and was also tested COVID-19. Our doctors tried very hard but he died today at 11.05am in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Since he also tested COVID-19, we will count him as a death due to COVID-19," Sarma said.

So far, 41 COVID-19 positive persons have been discharged while 62 are in government hospitals. Three persons died while two migrated to other states.

The state has tested nearly 40,000 sampels so far, Sarma said.

The state health department has decided to conduct tests on those showing preliminary symptom after returning to the state. However, home quarantine for 14-days has been made mandatory for all those not showing symptom during screening.

Assam fears that the number of COVID-19 positive cases would sprial as more and more people are coming back. "We want to appeal to all those stranded outside not to rush. Instead, they should come in batches so that we can screen them and do the quarantine properly. If large number of people starts coming, it will not be possible to conduct the quarantine and that will increase the risk of community infection in the state, Sarma said.