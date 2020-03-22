COVID-19: Weekly 'haats', cattle markets shut in Assam

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 22 2020, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 19:59 ist
Representative image.

The Sonitpur district administration of Assam on Sunday ordered the shutting down of weekly 'haats' and cattle markets till March 31 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

District Magistrate Manvendra Pratap Singh said the preventive measure has been taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

"All weekly 'haats', cattle markets and other markets of similar nature will remain suspended during this period.

"Assembly of persons in all public places including shops, bus stations and market places has been prohibited," he said.

Singh urged people to maintain a distance of 1-2 metres in banks, pharmacies and hospitals.

He said people entering the district from outside Assam must mandatorily declare their travel history, after which they will be home quarantined.

The district magistrate said that non-essential dealings with the public have to be minimised in the government offices.

He directed the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department to ensure that there is no hoarding or rise in prices of essential commodities.

Assam
Coronavirus
COVID-19
