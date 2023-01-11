CPI(M) in Tripura seeks to join hands with Congress, Tipra Motha to defeat BJP

The opposition CPI (M) in Tripura on Wednesday sought unity of all secular forces, including Congress and Tipra Motha, in order to defeat BJP in the Assembly elections slated for next month.

Talking to reporters at Agartala, senior Left leader and CPI (M) national general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the party's state executive meeting on Tuesday decided to have discussion on issues with the secular parties in order to prevent division of anti-BJP votes and ensure defeat of BJP's communal politics.

"Instead of answering questions over the promises BJP made to the people of Tripura five years ago and their fulfillment, Home Minister Amit Shah talked about opening Ram temple at Ayodhya on January 1, 2024. There is nothing new. The announcement about opening the Ram temple was made last year. This is nothing but BJP's tactics of

communal politics in order to divert questions over their failure to fulfill the promises, deteriorating law and order situation and their reign of terror," Yechury said.

"So all secular forces who want democracy to prevail must unite in order to defeat the BJP. In Tripura, Congress and Tipra Motha are there. We want unity of all secular forces," he said. He said unity of all secular opposition parties is required in order to restore law and order, defend the Constitution and protection and welfare of the diverse sections of the society in Tripura.

When asked about the demand for a separate state by Tipra Motha, a forum of regional parties led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma, Yechury said, "The point here is whether we want to defeat the BJP or not. We will talk on all issues. We want to defeat the BJP but this will not happen unless we pull our resources together. We are in favour

of maximum possible autonomy to tribal areas under the framework of the Constitution. An amendment proposal is pending in the Constitution in this regard," he said.

Tipra Motha, which has emerged as a strong force for BJP and its ally IPFT in the tribal-dominated constituencies, has stated that it is ready to join hands only if a written promise is given regarding its demand for a separate state for the indigenous Tripuris.

Tripura was a stronghold of CPI (M) and other Left parties till 2018, when BJP and IPFT wrested power and formed their first government in the state. CPI (M) is the principal Opposition party with 16 seats in the House of 60. The party had 42.22 per cent vote share in 2018 against BJP's 43.59 per cent and IPFT's 87.38 per cent respectively.

Congress, which now has only one MLA, has been stressing on the unity of all opposition parties in order to deny BJP its second term in a row.

The Trinamool Congress, which set its eyes on Tripura after the victory in Bengal, however, is against any alliance with CPI (M). TMC is planning to contest in all 60 seats.