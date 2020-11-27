CPI(M) MP Bikash Bhattacharya tests positive for Covid-19

CPI(M) MP Bikash Bhattacharya tests positive for Covid

He is in home isolation

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 27 2020, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 11:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya has tested positive for the Covid-19, following which he is in home isolation, health department sources said on Friday.

Bhattacharya (69), a former Kolkata Mayor, has been keeping unwell for quite some time. He gave his samples for the Covid-19 test which turned out to be positive, they said.

"Bhattacharya's report was received on Thursday. He has opted for home isolation. He is okay and his condition is stated to be stable. He has asked all those who came in contact with him to take the test," an official of the health department said.

Incidentally, a couple of days back Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Abdul Mannan tested positive for Covid-19, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in the city. 

