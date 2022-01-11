CPI(M) to hold 'digital street-corner' meeting for West Bengal civic polls

The Covid infections are steadily increasing, even as elections to four municipal corporations in West Bengal are scheduled, with restrictions on gatherings.

‘Comrades’ at CPI(M), hence, are organising the first ‘digital street-corner meeting’ to reach out to voters in Bidhannagar, one of the areas in the state, where elections are scheduled on January 22.

Titled ‘e-patha sabha’, the first political digital street-corner meeting will take place on January 12, late evening. Five contesting candidates, and one representative each, from the party’s state committee and the SFI, the party’s student-wing, will also join the meeting.

“It’s Covid-affected situation. Restrictions are in place, and physical meetings could be risky. Also, there are containment zones in Bidhannagar. The district social media volunteers are coordinating with us to organise the street-corner, online,” a ‘digital activist’ working for CPI(M)’s digital cell told DH.

Unlike IT-cells and political consultancies -- that now power digital presence of leading political parties in the country -- CPI(M)’s ‘digital volunteers’ work on ‘100 per cent voluntary’ basis, claims the digital cell.

“Professionals working in the corporate sector, college students, and people who are settled abroad, volunteer and help in our digital and social media efforts,” the digital activist said.

The party representatives contesting in the Bidhannagar elections will be present on the dais. Link to the event will be distributed through numerous WhatsApp groups and will be posted on social media platforms.

While the digital street-corner is being tested in one of the four corporations, similar attempts may be made in the other three corporations too. The party’s digital initiative had commenced prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The digital street corner may not be a substitute for the energetic public meets, political activists are familiar with, yet it opens up an opportunity for the people’s feedback to reach the contestants. “People who watch have the opportunity to write back comments. This is an opportunity for the participants,” a volunteer with the CPI(M)’s digital cell said.

Campaigns for the municipal elections to the four corporations in West Bengal have started. The parties are trying their best to reach out to voters. There are reservations in the Opposition parties over holding the civic polls at a time when infections are spreading at a steady pace.

The preparations, however, are also in place, despite the fear that voters may not entertain candidates during the campaign trails, and if the situation remains worrying, voter turnout on the day of the elections could become a serious concern.

