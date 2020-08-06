Curfew in Assam's Sonitpur after violence during a rally to celebrate Ram temple

Curfew was imposed in areas under two police stations in North Assam's Sonitpur district, where violence broke out during a bike rally organised without permission to celebrate the foundation stone laying of Ram temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh clamped the curfew in areas under Thelamora and Dhekiajuli police station from 10 pm of Wednesday until further order. Singh, who rushed to the spot after violence broke out on Thursday afternoon was also attacked with stones breaking the front windscreen of his official vehicle.

Sources said violence took place when bikers reportedly belonging to Bajrang Dal were going to a Shiv temple at Bhorahingori village under Thelamara police station in a procession playing loud music and shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.

Violence broke out after another group objected to it. Several vehicles were set on fire but security forces rushed to the spot to control the situation.

An order issued by the district administration said a group was trying to indulge in violence in the name of protest and so there was the possibility of great risk and danger to human life and property if permissions are given for free movement of people.