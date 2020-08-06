Ram Temple: Curfew in Assam's Sonitpur after violence

Curfew in Assam's Sonitpur after violence during a rally to celebrate Ram temple

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Aug 06 2020, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 00:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Curfew was imposed in areas under two police stations in North Assam's Sonitpur district, where violence broke out during a bike rally organised without permission to celebrate the foundation stone laying of Ram temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh clamped the curfew in areas under Thelamora and Dhekiajuli police station from 10 pm of Wednesday until further order. Singh, who rushed to the spot after violence broke out on Thursday afternoon was also attacked with stones breaking the front windscreen of his official vehicle. 

Sources said violence took place when bikers reportedly belonging to Bajrang Dal were going to a Shiv temple at Bhorahingori village under Thelamara police station in a procession playing loud music and shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.

Violence broke out after another group objected to it. Several vehicles were set on fire but security forces rushed to the spot to control the situation.

An order issued by the district administration said a group was trying to indulge in violence in the name of protest and so there was the possibility of great risk and danger to human life and property if permissions are given for free movement of people. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh
curfew

What's Brewing

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

The fertiliser that caused the Beirut blast

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

Sacred soil, gold bricks: Contributions for Ram Mandir

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Key figures of the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

 