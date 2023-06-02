Curfew relaxed in parts of Manipur as tensions ease

Curfew relaxed in parts of Manipur as tensions ease

The police announced that 140 weapons were surrendered after Amit Shah's appeal for peace

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2023, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 14:41 ist
The remains of a burnt church (L) and houses (R) are seen in Manipur. Credit: AFP Photo

The situation is normal in most parts of Manipur, the police said, adding that the curfew has been relaxed in some parts for 12 hours (between 5 am and 5 pm) in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur; eight hours (between 8 am and 4 pm) in Jiribam; seven hours (between 5 am and 12 pm) in Thoubal and Kakching; 10 hours (between 5 am and 3 pm) in Churachandpur and Chandel; eight hours (from 6 am to 2 pm) in Tengnoupal; 11 hours (from 6 am to 5 pm) in Kangpokpi; and 12 hours (from 6 am to 6 pm) in Pherzawl.

There is no curfew in Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Ukhrul and Kamjong. 

The development comes a few days after Home Minister Amit Shah visited the violence-torn state that has seen Kukis agitate against Meitis. Shah had appealed for peace and also announced that the CBI and a judicial commission would probe the violence in the northeastern state. 

Manipur also got a new DGP as the former one was transferred amid violence. The police have now stated that 140 weapons have been surrendered in different parts of the state after Shah's appeal. 

"The 140 weapons surrendered included SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, locally made pistol, stun gun, modified rifle, JVP and grenade launcher," authorities added. 

(With ANI inputs)  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

 