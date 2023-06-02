Curfew relaxed in parts of Manipur as tensions ease

The situation is normal in most parts of Manipur, the police said, adding that the curfew has been relaxed in some parts for 12 hours (between 5 am and 5 pm) in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur; eight hours (between 8 am and 4 pm) in Jiribam; seven hours (between 5 am and 12 pm) in Thoubal and Kakching; 10 hours (between 5 am and 3 pm) in Churachandpur and Chandel; eight hours (from 6 am to 2 pm) in Tengnoupal; 11 hours (from 6 am to 5 pm) in Kangpokpi; and 12 hours (from 6 am to 6 pm) in Pherzawl.

There is no curfew in Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Ukhrul and Kamjong.

The development comes a few days after Home Minister Amit Shah visited the violence-torn state that has seen Kukis agitate against Meitis. Shah had appealed for peace and also announced that the CBI and a judicial commission would probe the violence in the northeastern state.

Manipur also got a new DGP as the former one was transferred amid violence. The police have now stated that 140 weapons have been surrendered in different parts of the state after Shah's appeal.

#WATCH | After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal, 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places in Manipur: Manipur Police pic.twitter.com/LXvPVnA7tl — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

"The 140 weapons surrendered included SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, locally made pistol, stun gun, modified rifle, JVP and grenade launcher," authorities added.

