Das releases Jharkhand Tribal Atlas

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Oct 26 2019, 08:24am ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2019, 09:38am ist
harkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (PTI Photo)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday said that information from the newly published 'Tribal Atlas' will be used in the formulation of tribal schemes of the state in future.

Releasing the 'Tribal Atlas' prepared by the Tribal Research Institute under the Jharkhand government here, Das said that availability of the Atlas in the form of data, graphs and maps related to all tribal communities of Jharkhand is very important.

The information will be utilised in the future in formulation and implementation of tribal schemes, research work and other studies, an official release said quoting the chief minister.

Jharkhand Welfare, Women, Child Development and Social Security Minister Louis Marandi said that the collection of data related to the social, cultural, economic demographics of all tribal communities of the state is very important and beneficial.

