Demand for separate North Bengal UT by BJP MP; Mamata says will not allow Bengal to be divided

A BJP MP's demand of curbing a Union Territory out of the districts in North Bengal has created fresh controversy in West Bengal. Speaking to DH, BJP MP from Alipurduar John Barla confirmed that he wants such a Union Territory and would raise the issue in the next session of the Parliament.

“North Bengal has witnessed movements for the separate states of Kamptapuri, Greater Cooch Behar and Gorkhaland. By separating North Bengal, I think a Union Territory should be formed. I will raise the issue in the next session of the Parliament and also approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Barla told DH.

He also said that “cross border infiltration” is increasing day by day in the region and the infiltrators are “driving our people” to Assam.

“I have raised the demand at a recent party meeting at Lakhipara tea garden. Peace is required as the state Government is resorting to oppressive measures. There is no development here. People have to go to other states from here in search of employment,” said Barla.

Another BJP MP, Jayanta Roy from Jalpaiguri in North Bengal said that although Barla made the comments in his personal capacity, he supports them.

However, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “Our party does not have any such agenda. None of our leaders has said such things. Let me make it absolutely clear that the BJP does not have any such agenda to divide Bengal or create a separate state.”

The development sparked a strong reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who said that she will not allow anyone to divide Bengal.

“The setting up of a Union Territory denies people’s rights by snatching away the advantages of statehood. I will never let anyone divide Bengal. Becoming a Union Territory means being left at the mercy of the Centre. I will never allow North Bengal or any other part of the state to lose its freedom and become dependent on the Centre,” said Mamata.

