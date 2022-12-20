Demand for separate states in Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura grows ahead of polls

The demand for the creation of separate states carving out Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura is likely to influence the political equation ahead of Assembly elections in February with the movement for the same already gaining fresh momentum in the three Northeastern states.

Tipra Motha, a forum of regional parties led by Royal scion Pradyot Deb Barma in Tripura has made the issue of a separate state for the indigenous Tripuris as their main poll plank while Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has threatened to boycott the Assembly elections in Nagaland if their demand Frontier Nagaland, a separate state carving out six districts in eastern Nagaland is fulfilled.

The demand for Garoland, a separate state for the Garo community in Meghalaya has also gained steam, particularly in the Garo Hills region having 24 out of 60 Assembly constituencies.

Tripura

"This is our last battle. If no solution is reached now, we will face them in the elections," Deb Barma announced on December 6 while addressing a crowd at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, during a demonstration for the separate state. Pradyot said Tipra Motha is ready to join hands with any party giving a solution in writing regarding their demand. Tipra Motha has become a strong political force since the anti-CAA agitation in 2019 and has won the elections of the Tripura Tribal Area Development Council (TTADC) in March. The TTADC areas have 20 of the 60 Assembly seats. It is becoming a strong contender for the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), BJP's ally in Tripura since 2018. The IPFT has won eight out of nine seats it contested in 2018. The saffron party, this time, has also decided to fight elections with a pre-poll alliance with IPFT. The ruling BJP is against the bifurcation of Tripura and the Opposition CPI (M), Congress, and Trinamool Congress, too, have maintained distance publicly from Tipra Motha. The Opposition parties are maintaining silence as they target the majority of non-tribal voters, who are against the creation of a separate state.

Frontier Nagaland

As the ENPO, with the support of organizations representing seven tribes in Eastern Nagaland boycotted the famous Hornbill festival (December 1 to 10) and even asked 20 MLAs to resign, the Centre rushed a three-member team to Nagaland. The team headed by former director of Intelligent Bureau, A K Mishra is holding a discussion with the groups as BJP has set a target to increase its tally this time, from 12 in 2018. BJP has decided to contest in 20 seats and would support Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NPDD) in 40 other seats. The NDPP now leads the all-party government in Nagaland. No party has opposed the demand given the fact that a stand may go against them in the elections. Those spearheading the demand says Eastern Nagaland districts has remained neglected even as the Centre claims that it pumped in the huge fund for the development of the Northeast.

Garoland

The Garo Hills State Movement Committee has stepped up its agitation, particularly in Garo Hills, having 24 Assembly seats. BJP is a minor ally in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government since 2018 with two MLAs. The government is led by National People's Party (NPP), which has decided to contest the elections on its own. The saffron party has set a target to form a BJP-led government in 2023 and Garo Hills is its major focus area for expansion. The NPP, however, hopes that the Garoland movement could help it politically.