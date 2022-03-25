DH Toon | Bengal killings

DH Toon | Bengal killings

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 25 2022, 04:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 04:42 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Following violence and killings of eight persons by burning houses in West Bengal's Bribhum, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to the spot and promised swift action against those responsible, besides jobs for the family members of the victims.

DH Toon
West Bengal
India News
Mamata Banerjee
TMC 
Birbhum violence

