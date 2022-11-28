Dibrugarh University student in Assam jumps off hostel building to escape ragging, 18 seniors expelled

A postgraduate student of Dibrugarh University in eastern Assam was injured after he jumped off the second floor of his hostel building on Sunday following alleged harassment in the name of ragging by seniors.

The MCom student was admitted to a hospital with injuries while the police arrested three students and the university registrar expelled 18 seniors after the incident came to light. Condition of the student was stable, police said.

Police said five students were named in the FIR lodged by the victim's family.

Soon after the student was found in injured condition, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted in twitter, "it has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained & follow-up action coordinated with district admn. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging."

Education minister Ronoj Pegu said the government would not tolerate such acts and asked the administration and police to take stern action against those involved. "We will not tolerate such activities. I am also asking university authorities to be vigilant and take prompt action whenever any attempt of ragging is reported. Ex-students should not be allowed to stay in hostels."

The victim's family told reporters that the student had earlier lodged a complaint about harassment in the name of ragging in the hostel.

A group of students staged a protest in the university campus on Sunday demanding strong action against those involved in the incident. They also demanded that steps should be taken to curb ragging in its campus and in the hostels.