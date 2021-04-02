Didi runs govt on 3T model of ‘tolabaji’, ‘tanasahi’, ‘tushtikaran’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accusing her of running state government on the “3T model” of ‘tolabaji’ (extortion), ‘tanasahi’ (dictatorship) and ‘tushtikaran’ (appeasement).

Addressing two back-to-back rallies in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar district in North Bengal, Shah also said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo will lose from Nandigram where she is contesting against her former protegee, Suvendu Adhikari.

“Mamata didi runs the Bengal Government on the 3T model of ‘tolabaji’, ‘tanasahi’ and ‘tushtikaran’ whereas Prime Minister Natendra Modi runs the country on 3V model of ‘vikas’ (development), ‘viswas’ (trust) and ‘vyapar’ (trade),” said Shah.

He further alleged that the TMC government completely failed to address the issue of illegal immigration, the most severe problem in North Bengal. He promised that if voted to power, the BJP will put a stop to cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh.

“Illegal immigration is the biggest menace facing North Bengal, but Didi and her government has miserably failed to stop it. Vote BJP to power and we will put a stop to it permanently,” said Shah.

As for the high stakes electoral battle in Nandigram, Shah said that the Chief Minister will lose there with a big margin, finalizing her exit from power in Bengal.

“We will win at least 50 out of the 60 seats in the first two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Didi will lose from Nandigram and after May 2, her exit will be final,” said Shah.

Hurling the dynastic politics barb at Mamata, the Home Minister said, “Didi only cares about ‘bhatija kalyan’ (welfare of the nephew). But Modi ji thinks of the development of North Bengal.”

He also said that those who murdered TMC workers in Bengal and indulged in corrupt practices will be put behind bars after the BJP comes to power.

He alleged that the Chief Minister has neglected North Bengal, leaving it to suffer from lack of development. He said that if voted to power, the BJP will annually spend Rs 2,000 crore for the development of North Bengal and set up a AIIMS in the region.

“We will set up an AIIMS in Cooch Behar which will cater to the needs of not just the people of the district, but also of the entire North Bengal,” said Shah.