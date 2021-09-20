Discontent brewing in Bengal BJP after Babul’s exit

Following the exit of former Union Minister Babul Supriyo from the party, leaders in the Bengal BJP have become bitter. Several leaders including two MLAs slammed the state leadership for not addressing their grievances.

Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday.

BJP MLA from Raiganj Krishna Kalyani warned the state leadership that if his concerns are not addressed he will consider “other options”.

When asked if he will leave the BJP, Kalyani said, “I have given the party a deadline. If it is unable to take any decision within that time, then I will have to consider other options.”

He also said people left BJP because they were being disrespected.

The Raiganj MLA has not been on the best of terms with the state BJP leadership for the last couple of months. He announced that he will abstain from party activities due to the actions of local leaders.

A section of party leaders also accused the state leadership of being preoccupied with celebrity candidates and ignoring the grievances of grassroot-level workers over the issue.

“Celebrities join the party with their own ax to grind and they are making a mistake by joining the party with such a mindset. If anyone in the party has grievances in this regard, then the party leadership should speak to that person. But that is not happening in some cases,” said BJP MLA from Cooch Behar South Nikhil Ranjan De.

According to State BJP insiders, a section of the old guard of the party was unhappy with “too much importance” being given to leaders who joined from other parties ahead of the Assembly elections while long-time leaders were ignored.

“Babul Supriyo is a star. He became an MP, a Union Minister but never became a part of the BJP. I always said that Babul is not a politician. He is a tourist,” said Dilip Ghosh.

