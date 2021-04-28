DM in Tripura draws flak after he 'disrupted' marriage functions for violating Covid-19 night curfew order

A district magistrate in Tripura was slammed by some MLAs from both ruling BJP and the opposition CPM after a video in which he was seen "forcefully" disrupting two marriage functions in Agartala on Monday night for allegedly violating Covid-19 curfew order, went viral.

Sailesh Kumar Yadav, West Tripura district magistrate apologised on Tuesday evening after his action was criticised by many in power and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb ordered an inquiry. Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar also criticised the DM's act.

In the video, Yadav said he was taking the action as they violated the 10 pm timeline set for curfew clamped following a spike in Covid-19 cases in Agartala. "My intention was not to hurt the sentiments of anyone. All I did was done during the night curfew period and was for the benefit and wellbeing of all," he told reporters in Tripura capital Agartala.

Yadav was seen shoving out the bridegroom, pushing the guests, arresting everyone present including the bride and groom’s family and tearing up written permission for the wedding given by himself. "The permission was given for marriage function till 10 pm, not beyond that. You people are educated," he was heard shouting in the video as a woman handed him a copy of the permission.

He also ordered that two marriage halls would be closed for a year and said that he would write to the government for suspension of OC of the local police station. "You people are hand in glove," he shouted at a policeman.

One of the marriage functions was at Manikya Court, owned by Tripura's erstwhile Royal family. Royal scion, Pradyut Manikya Deb, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, however, said he was in favour of a thorough investigation and he would abide by the order to close down the hall for one year.

Some local people, however, said the DM was doing right to enforce the curfew as Tripura witnessed a spike in Covid-19 positive cases. "If strict action is not taken, people will not obey the Covid-19 safety protocols," one resident in Agartala said.

Tripura imposed night curfew in Agartala Muncipal area from April 22 following a surge in Covid-19 positive cases. The state at present has over 700 active cases.