Drive to protect Gangetic dolphins in Bengal

In its effort to protect and conserve the endangered Gangetic dolphin, the West Bengal forest department has set up an awareness centre at the riverside town of Katwa in East Burdwan, where the freshwater mammal is often sighted.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ravikant Sinha said "the awareness centre will launch campaigns against dolphin poaching, and involve local people in the conservation drive".

"The centre has been set up by the southeast circle of the West Bengal Forest Directorate for the conservation of the elusive and endangered freshwater Gangetic dolphin and the riverine biodiversity at Katwa," Sinha said.

The department is also planning to build a dolphin breeding centre at the confluence of rivers Hooghly and Ajay, forest minister Rajib Banerjee said.

"So far, the department had been working towards the preservation of tiger and other wild animals. This is the first time we are launching a campaign for dolphin conservation," he said, after inaugurating a speed boat which would keep a tab on the movement of the freshwater mammal.

The minister, on the occasion, also unveiled a special GPS-enabled vehicle, 'Airavat', for monitoring movement of elephants in East and West Burdwan and Birbhum districts