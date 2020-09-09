Durga Puja to go the virtual way in Bengal

Bengal’s mega annual festival Durga Puja is all set to go the virtual way amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The familiar crowded streets and serpentine queues before pandals may become a rare sight this year as several Durga Puja organizers have decided to take their puja to the people through live streaming and social media.

The organizers are concerned that with crowded pandals many may get infected by the deadly virus. So they have decided to show their puja virtually through cell phones and laptops. For instance, the organizers of the Dum Dum Park Tarun Dal Durga Puja in northern fringes Kolkata have decided not to allow visitors at all inside the pandal.

Instead, they will set up eight giant screens around the pandal and several vehicles mounted with LED screens where the puja will be live-streamed.

Another big-ticket Durga Puja the Salt Lake FD Block on the eastern fringes of Kolkata will not only live stream the puja on their Facebook page but people will also be able to offer their prayers through the goddess virtually from home.

They will set up a giant screen at the puja ground and will also use vehicles with mounted LED screens so that people can watch the puja from the safety of their homes. Some Durga Puja committees such as the Beliaghata 33 Pally in Central Kolkata are apprehensive about a possible sharp decline in footfall due to the pandemic and hence have made elaborate arrangements for live streaming on social media.

It's not just the pandal hopping but offering prayers to the goddess can also be done virtually from home. “Like working from home people can now enjoy Durga Puja from home and also offer prayers to the goddess,” said Biswajit Prasad, a senior member of the Dum Dum Park Tarun Dal Durga Puja.

Several major Durga Puja committees are planning to hold cultural programs virtually. The spectators will also be able to take part in several activities such as quiz contests online.