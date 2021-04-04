EC terms Mamata's claim of disruption at Nandigram booth as 'factually incorrect'

The Election Commission (EC) refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation regarding the presence of outsiders in a polling booth in Nandigram. Replying to her complaint, the EC in a strongly worded letter described it as “factually incorrect.”

“It is self-evident from the perusal of all the reports that the allegations are factually incorrect, without any empirical evidence whatsoever and devoid of substance,” the EC stated.

Referring to media reports in the electronic media on the incident at the Boyal area of Nandigram on April 1, the EC stated that there was audio-visual footage of the Chief Minister in the polling station “literally hurling avalanche of allegations” on some officials of the state government, paramilitary forces and eventually at the EC.

The EC stated that Nagendra Tripathi, IPS, drafted for election duty, was asked twice to go to the booth to verify the veracity of the complaint and he reported that polling was going on “peacefully.”

Pointing out that CCTV was installed in the booth the EC stated that there was “no evidence” to suggest that the BSF jawans deployed at the polling station indulged in any “inappropriate behaviour.”

“Moreover, the complaint that they did not allow the voters to go inside the booth is far from truth… In the reports of officials at various levels there is no mention of either outsiders or guns and goons capturing the said booth,” the EC stated.

It further stated that barring some slogan shouting for and against the Chief Minister there were no reports of any violence and intimidation of voters.

The EC accused Mamata of trying to “misguide” voters by weaving a “media narrative” and stated that the “sideshow” could potentially have an adverse impact on the law and order situation in West Bengal and perhaps in some other states.

“In fact it is a matter of deep regret that a media narrative was sought to be weaved hour after hour to misguide the biggest stakeholders which is the voters by a candidate who also happens to be the Hon’ble CM of the State,” EC stated.

“At least this should have been appreciated that the sideshow was fraught with immense potential to have adverse impact on law and order across West Bengal and maybe some other states. And all this was being done when the election process was/is on. There could not have been a greater misdemeanour,” it added.