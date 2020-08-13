'ECMO used by doctors help Covid-19 patients recover'

ECMO used by Kolkata doctors help Covid-19 patients recover: Report

It doesn't treat the virus, but its after-effects

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 13 2020, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 12:17 ist
An ECMO device. Credit: iStock

Even as Russia released its first Covid-19 vaccine, doctors in Kolkata are using extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to treat the ravaging after-effects of the virus left on the patient, NDTV reported.

Traditionally, ECMO is used to facilitate breathing during heart surgeries for children. But now, Medica Superspeciality Hospital, Mukundapur, is using it to treat Covid-19 symptoms like pneumonia.

The ECMO acted as a set of artificial lungs for Abhimanyu Lal, 54, who was infected by the virus in May. Medica Superspeciality Hospital hooked him up to the machine for 10 days as his lungs were severely compromised.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

While the machine itself doesn't treat Covid-19, it helps a patient recover from the aftermath of the virus. The process includes draining blood, oxygenating it, warming it and push it back into the patient.

Expressing his relief, Lal's son, Rahul told NDTV, "The machine was next to god. God were the doctors and the whole team that saved my father."

However, the ECMO treatment is not foolproof. Out of the 14 people put on the machine, three died while undergoing treatment and four are still on it. Two are waiting to be discharged, while five have recovered so far.

Senior cardiologist and vice-chairman of Medica, Dr Kunal Sarkar said that the technology is challenging and new but is a ray of hope for patients who wouldn't even have had 48-hours life expectancy.

ECMO was also used when the H1N1 flu swept the UK and Australia. It yielded better results than ventilators at that time said Dr Arpan Chakraborty, a critical care consultant who is a part of the ECMO team.

West Bengal reported 2,936 cases as of August 12, taking the total number of cases to 1,04,326. The death toll reached 2,203 with 54 new deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Healthcare
COVID-19
Kolkata
West Bengal
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

To help the world’s poor, put money on their phones

To help the world’s poor, put money on their phones

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

We need to engage children during Covid-19, but how?

We need to engage children during Covid-19, but how?

'Nagarahole optimal habitat for Asiatic elephants'

'Nagarahole optimal habitat for Asiatic elephants'

The Lead: How Kashmiri Wazwans are tackling Covid-19

The Lead: How Kashmiri Wazwans are tackling Covid-19

India to leverage vaccine sector to ensure availability

India to leverage vaccine sector to ensure availability

 