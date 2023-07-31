ED attaches Rs 6 crore assets of Lalu's family in land-for-jobs scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached Rs 6 crore worth of assets of several people linked to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.

News agency ANI, citing ED sources, reported that the seized properties included plots in Patna and Ghaziabad.

The development comes almost a month after the CBI, which is also probing the scam, had filed a fresh charge sheet against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, as well as his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

