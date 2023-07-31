Land-for-jobs: ED attaches Rs 6 cr assets of Lalu's kin

ED attaches Rs 6 crore assets of Lalu's family in land-for-jobs scam

The development comes nearly a month after the CBI, which is also probing the case, filed a fresh charge sheet in the case.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 31 2023, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 18:31 ist
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached Rs 6 crore worth of assets of several people linked to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.

News agency ANI, citing ED sources, reported that the seized properties included plots in Patna and Ghaziabad.

The development comes almost a month after the CBI, which is also probing the scam, had filed a fresh charge sheet against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, as well as his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lalu Prasad Yadav
Enforcement Directorate
ED
Tejashwi Yadav
Rabri Devi
Bihar
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengal zoo to get lions, tigers as govt plans revamp

Bengal zoo to get lions, tigers as govt plans revamp

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

 