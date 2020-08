An 82-year-old Covid-19 patient was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence in Barasat town in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Nabapally in Barasat police station area, they said.

The deceased had tested positive for COVID-19, a police officer said, adding that they suspect it was a case of suicide.

An investigation is underway, he added.