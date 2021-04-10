EC adjourns polling in Cooch Behar's poll station

Election Commission adjourns polling in Cooch Behar's poll station after 4 shot dead

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 10 2021, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 13:48 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The Election Commission has adjourned the poll in Polling Station 126 of the Sitalkurchi Assembly constituency, Cooch Behar, based on an interim report from Special Observers.

The election body has sought a detailed report from officials and Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm today. 

Also read — West Bengal Polls: 4 persons in Cooch Behar shot dead by CRPF after scuffle with locals

Four persons were allegedly shot dead by the central forces at the Sitalkuchi constituency in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday in the fourth phase of the Assembly elections. Police sources said that the incident took place when the central forces were gheraoed by locals who tried to take away their rifles. They further revealed that there was a scuffle between central forces and locals.

More to follow...

Election Commission
West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

