Election Commission adjourns polling in Cooch Behar's poll station after 4 shot dead

The Election Commission has adjourned the poll in Polling Station 126 of the Sitalkurchi Assembly constituency, Cooch Behar, based on an interim report from Special Observers.

The election body has sought a detailed report from officials and Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm today.

Four persons were allegedly shot dead by the central forces at the Sitalkuchi constituency in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday in the fourth phase of the Assembly elections. Police sources said that the incident took place when the central forces were gheraoed by locals who tried to take away their rifles. They further revealed that there was a scuffle between central forces and locals.

