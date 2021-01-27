Elephant calf falls into well in West Bengal, rescued

Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Forest department personnel with the help of local people rescued an elephant calf after the animal fell into a well in West Bengals Jhargram district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident happened at Lalgarh area when the calf, a member of a marauding herd of 15 elephants, tripped into the well while going through a forest of sal trees.

The baby jumbo was reunited with its mother following a rescue operation which lasted for around two-and-a-half- hours, the forest department official said.

Local people informed the forest department after the calf fell into the well.

Personnel of the department with the help of villagers dug up the adjacent area of the well with an earthmover and brought the baby elephant, aged around 4 months, to safety, the official said. The calf, which was stuck in the well for around four hours, was OK.

