Elephant dies after being hit by speeding truck in Bengal

An adult male elephant was killed after it was knocked down by a speeding truck near Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, a forest official said on Tuesday.
The 'Makna' (male elephant without tusks), aged around 15 years, was possibly crossing a highway at Madarihat on Monday night when it got hit by the truck which sped away, the official said.
The carcass was sent for post-mortem examination.
