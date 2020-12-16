Elephant dies after being hit by speeding truck in WB

Elephant dies after being hit by speeding truck in Bengal

The carcass was sent for post-mortem examination

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 16 2020, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 00:52 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

An adult male elephant was killed after it was knocked down by a speeding truck near Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The 'Makna' (male elephant without tusks), aged around 15 years, was possibly crossing a highway at Madarihat on Monday night when it got hit by the truck which sped away, the official said.

The carcass was sent for post-mortem examination.

West Bengal
elephants

