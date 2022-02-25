Emulate PM Modi’s philosophy of life, Sarbananda tells students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s philosophy of exemplary dedication to the nation and virtues is what we should imbibe in our lives, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told students of the National Institute of Homoeopathy in Kolkata on Thursday.
Sarbananda said that PM Modi in the last seven years has shown how a person, by working 20 hours a day with dedication and honesty, can channelise the power in one’s personality, and use the same for the nation and for the interests of the 135 crore people.
The minister said that the PM is an example reflecting several virtues, human power and ability and wisdom. “So I believe, with (this) particular philosophy of life, we should also try to drive our entire life system forward so that whole mankind gets benefited out of our sensible and devoted effort,” he told students.
The minister appealed to the students to understand the PM's sustained call for being a part of ‘Team India’. “Team India means to connect together and work together. So we have to develop our mutual respect. We share understanding and develop a very healthy working relationship through which we can empower ourselves, empower our society, and empower our nation," he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine
Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war
DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?
From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis
Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today
Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts
DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes
Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is
Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat
Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid