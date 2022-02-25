Emulate PM Modi’s philosophy of life, Sarbananda tells students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s philosophy of exemplary dedication to the nation and virtues is what we should imbibe in our lives, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told students of the National Institute of Homoeopathy in Kolkata on Thursday.

Sarbananda said that PM Modi in the last seven years has shown how a person, by working 20 hours a day with dedication and honesty, can channelise the power in one’s personality, and use the same for the nation and for the interests of the 135 crore people.

The minister said that the PM is an example reflecting several virtues, human power and ability and wisdom. “So I believe, with (this) particular philosophy of life, we should also try to drive our entire life system forward so that whole mankind gets benefited out of our sensible and devoted effort,” he told students.

The minister appealed to the students to understand the PM's sustained call for being a part of ‘Team India’. “Team India means to connect together and work together. So we have to develop our mutual respect. We share understanding and develop a very healthy working relationship through which we can empower ourselves, empower our society, and empower our nation," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos