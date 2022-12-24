Ensure electors vote freely in Tripura assembly polls: Manik Sarkar to CPI(M) leaders

Senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar has called upon party leaders to organise people so that they are able to freely exercise their franchise in the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura.

The former chief minister, addressing a rally in Killa area in South Tripura district on Friday, called upon people to resist any attempt to prevent them from casting their votes independently.

He alleged that free and fair elections hadn't taken place during the Lok Sabha, panchayat, civic polls or by-elections under the BJP rule.

Party leaders must organise people to ensure that electors are able to exercise their democratic right independently in the polls and also resist any attempt to prevent free and fair elections, he said.

Sarkar claimed that those who were "misguided" by the 'Cholo Paltai' (let's change) slogan of the BJP in the 2018 assembly elections are frustrated over the performance of the incumbent government.

"They have realised that their miseries will not be reversed if the present government stays in power. But you will be a fool if you think that anti-incumbency alone will be enough to unseat the present government from power," he said.

The former CM said party leaders have to take the lead in bringing those people, "who have been misguided in the last assembly polls", back to the right path to "install a pro-people government".

In the 2018 assembly elections, a 7 per cent vote share of the CPI(M) was transferred to the BJP that had proved instrumental in the party's crushing defeat at the hands of the saffron camp.

State BJP leaders remained unavailable for a comment despite several attempts to reach out to them.