Ernest Mawrie elected as new Meghalaya BJP president

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Ernest Mawrie was elected as the president of the BJP's Meghalaya unit on Wednesday.
He was unanimously elected in an election overseen by Union minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar, party sources said.
AL Hek and David Kharsati, who were also in the fray for the post, withdrew their nominations and supported Mawrie's candidature, Deodhar said.
"His election to the top post of the party in the state is crucial as it is during his term that Meghalaya will go to elections in 2023," the BJP national secretary said.
The election of Mawrie, who is a tribal and a Christian, will help the party boost its image, which has been portrayed by opposition parties as 'anti-tribal' and 'anti- Christian', a senior BJP leader said.
The state Assembly had in December last year passed a resolution seeking implementation of the ILP in the state.