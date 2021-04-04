Explainer | All you need to know about Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal

Raijor Dal, led by jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi on April 1 decided to join hands with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) for the Assam Assembly elections 2021. Gogoi's newly-formed party, formed during the anti-CAA protests, has emerged as a forced to reckon within a brief span of time in the state's political landscape and is looking to make an impact in the Assembly polls.

What is Raijor Dal?

Raijor Dal is a political outfit that was launched by activist Akhil Gogoi on October 2, 2020, in Assam.

Altogether 70 local organisations, including Bir Lachit Sena and Gogoi's own Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti who have been dead opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 floated the regional political party with a vow to whitewash BJP and its allies in the 2021 assembly polls. The launch coincided with the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The launch ceremony was presided over by award-winning filmmaker Jahnu Barua, who also is one of the leaders of Sangyukta Anchalik Dallas along with Assamese film actor Zerifa Wahid and noted lawyer Arup Borbora.

The party has laid out 20 points on which it will strive to work that gives emphasis on repealing the CAA in Assam along with giving the state international recognition.

The new party has prepared their electoral pitch in the state's political landscape by intensifying the anti-CAA movement, and anti-Environment Impact Assessment protest apart from mounting pressure on the government to ensure the release of Akhil Gogoi.

The party has slammed the promises of cash transfers made by BJP and Congress in the state ahead of polls and instead said that it would provide employment to each family in order to make them self-reliant.

"Raijor Dal promises land to the landless people, irrigation to all farmers, besides other assistance to help the farmers go for multi-cropping to increase their income," the party said in its Vision Document.

Gogoi is going to contest the upcoming state Assembly election from the Sivasagar seat. Even though he announced that he would contest from the Mariani constituency as well, he later withdrew his nomination.

Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly election will be conducted on April 6 and 40 seats will go to the polls in the phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.